News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Christmas 2023: Opening hours for Chesterfield shops across Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve – including M&S, Tesco, H&M and more

These are the opening times for some of Chesterfield’s biggest shops and supermarkets over the festive season.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:59 GMT

Whether you still need to get some gifts ahead of the big day, or you’re looking forward to heading to the shops after Christmas, Chesterfield is sure to be busy over the coming weeks.

READ THIS: 20 new pubs that have launched and venues that closed their doors across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2023

These are some of the all-important opening times for supermarkets and stores across the town – so you have all the information you need over the festive season.

The list of opening times can be found below.

1. Festive opening hours

The list of opening times can be found below. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm

2. Tesco Extra

Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: Closed New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: Closed

3. Marks and Spencer

Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: Closed New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: Closed Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: 8.00am - 8.00pm

4. Sainsbury's

Christmas Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 9.00am - 6.00pm New Year’s Eve: 10.00am - 4.00pm New Year’s Day: 8.00am - 8.00pm Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldTescoM&SPeak DistrictDerbyshire