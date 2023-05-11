News you can trust since 1855
25 award-winning pubs and restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District – including those listed in the Michelin Guide

From CAMRA awards to featuring in the Michelin Guide, these pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th May 2023, 13:26 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 25 award-winning venues across the county that have been acknowledged for their hard work, dedication and quality food and drink.

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

1. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

2. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

3. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.”

4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google

