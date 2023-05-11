News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding in Derbyshire - as new yellow weather warning issued by MET office

A thunderstorm warning has been issued today – predicting heavy showers and storms likely to cause travel disruption and flooding.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire later today. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire later today. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire later today. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The yellow weather warning issued this morning will be in place from 11:30 am to 7 pm today, on Thursday, May 11.

Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon across Derbyshire, and hail and lightning will accompany showers in some places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 20 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50 mm of rain in two or three hours.

MET Office has warned Derbyshire residents of likely travel disruption and flooding later today.

Most Popular

Drivers and passengers have been warned that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible as well.

MET Office have also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible as well and short term loss of power and other services is likely in some places.

Related topics:DerbyshireMet OfficeDrivers