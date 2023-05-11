Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire later today. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The yellow weather warning issued this morning will be in place from 11:30 am to 7 pm today, on Thursday, May 11.

Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon across Derbyshire, and hail and lightning will accompany showers in some places.

Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 20 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50 mm of rain in two or three hours.

MET Office has warned Derbyshire residents of likely travel disruption and flooding later today.

Drivers and passengers have been warned that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible as well.

MET Office have also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

