24 of the best restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District — according to Google reviews
These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.
The people of Chesterfield and Derbyshire are fortunate to have an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.
These are 24 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.
All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.