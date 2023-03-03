‘Snow taxi’ to help with travel disruptions as bad weather set to hit Derbyshire this weekend
As snow showers are set to hit Derbyshire over the next few days, a local charity has a solution to travel and delivery disruptions.
Spring is here, but snow forecasted for much of Derbyshire next week has caused worries over possible transport disruptions.
In the past, extreme weather conditions have stopped key workers from getting to those in need and disrupted crucial deliveries.
Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a local charity, created to transport key staff and equipment in times of adverse weather such as snow and flooding, has a solution.
They are offering a ‘snow taxi’ – which can be booked in advance or on the day. The service works like a normal taxi but is a lot cheaper and better prepared for difficult weather conditions.
When Derbyshire got covered in snow in the past, 4x4 Response have been working with local authorities, emergency services, private enterprise, organisations and charities to ensure key transport is not disrupted.
They have been transporting health and social care workers between clients, delivering supplies to cut-off residents, assisting vehicles stuck in snow, transporting of NHS personnel and providing transport to people that could not get home due to snow causing no buses or taxis to operate.
The 4x4 response team, operated solely by volunteers, will be covering the Derbyshire and Peak District area.
To access the service or get advice, Derbyshire 4x4 Response can be contacted via phone at 01332 498814 or via email at [email protected]