Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a local charity are offering a ‘snow taxi’ service. The service works like a normal taxi but is a lot cheaper and better prepared for difficult weather conditions.

Spring is here, but snow forecasted for much of Derbyshire next week has caused worries over possible transport disruptions.

In the past, extreme weather conditions have stopped key workers from getting to those in need and disrupted crucial deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a local charity, created to transport key staff and equipment in times of adverse weather such as snow and flooding, has a solution.

When Derbyshire got covered in snow in the past, 4x4 Response have been working with local authorities, emergency services, private enterprise, organisations and charities to ensure key transport is not disrupted.

They are offering a ‘snow taxi’ – which can be booked in advance or on the day. The service works like a normal taxi but is a lot cheaper and better prepared for difficult weather conditions.

When Derbyshire got covered in snow in the past, 4x4 Response have been working with local authorities, emergency services, private enterprise, organisations and charities to ensure key transport is not disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been transporting health and social care workers between clients, delivering supplies to cut-off residents, assisting vehicles stuck in snow, transporting of NHS personnel and providing transport to people that could not get home due to snow causing no buses or taxis to operate.

The 4x4 response team, operated solely by volunteers, will be covering the Derbyshire and Peak District area.

So far Derbyshire 'snow taxis' have been transporting health and social care workers between clients, delivering supplies to cut-off residents, assisting vehicles stuck in snow, transporting of NHS personnel and providing transport to people that could not get home due to snow causing no buses or taxis to operate.