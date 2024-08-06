24 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny afternoon this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:22 BST
These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a summer trip out.

There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit this summer.

These 24 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

There are plenty of pubs with great beer gardens to visit over the summer in Derbyshire.

1. Best beer gardens

There are plenty of pubs with great beer gardens to visit over the summer in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,633 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

2. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park

The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,633 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,454 Google reviews - winning praise for its “lovely beer garden.”

3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,454 Google reviews - winning praise for its “lovely beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 814 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.”

4. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 814 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google

