There are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun – making them ideal places to visit this summer.
These 24 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.
1. Best beer gardens
There are plenty of pubs with great beer gardens to visit over the summer in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park
The Hardwick Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,633 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Google
3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley
The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,454 Google reviews - winning praise for its “lovely beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover
The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 814 Google reviews. One visitor said: “The rear beer garden has incredible views.” Photo: Google