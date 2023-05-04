News you can trust since 1855
24 of the best carveries and Sunday roasts at pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:34 BST

There are few better ways to celebrate the bank holiday weekend than with a roast dinner – and there is an abundance of great pubs across the county to choose from.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of Derbyshire – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

This list is based on Google reviews, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.”

2. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.” Photo: Google

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

