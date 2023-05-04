24 of the best carveries and Sunday roasts at pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews
These pubs offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
There are few better ways to celebrate the bank holiday weekend than with a roast dinner – and there is an abundance of great pubs across the county to choose from.
To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of Derbyshire – that come highly recommended for their roasts.
This list is based on Google reviews, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.