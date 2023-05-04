These pubs offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

There are few better ways to celebrate the bank holiday weekend than with a roast dinner – and there is an abundance of great pubs across the county to choose from.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of Derbyshire – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

This list is based on Google reviews, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales