Full list of Coronation bank holiday road closures across Chesterfield, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and Erewash
These are all the routes that will be closed across Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.
King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.
Derbyshire residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.
READ THIS: Derbyshire family ‘overwhelmed’ by support for charity football match after their son’s ‘brave fight’ against rare cancer
These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across Chesterfield Borough, Bolsover District, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and Erewash. North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby city have not been included.