These are all the routes that will be closed across Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Derbyshire residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across Chesterfield Borough, Bolsover District, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and Erewash. North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby city have not been included.

1 . Poppleton Croft, Brimington Poppleton Croft in Brimington will close between 2.00pm and midnight on Saturday, May 6.

2 . High Street, Staveley High Street in Staveley will close between 9.00am – 7.00pm on Saturday, May 6.

3 . Strutt Close, Newton Strutt Close in Newton is proposed to shut between 2.00pm and 8.00pm on Sunday, May 7 - although this was a late application that the council is yet to confirm.

4 . The Poplars, Whitwell The Poplars in Whitwell will close between 1.00pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, May 7.