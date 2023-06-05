News you can trust since 1855
23 of the best pubs for food across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs are some of the most popular across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District when it comes to food.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

Whether you’re looking for a venue serving up classic dishes, or somewhere offering a more creative twist on old favourites, Derbyshire is full of pubs that are great places to enjoy a meal.

These are 23 of the most popular venues across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These venues come highly recommended if you’re looking for somewhere to eat.

1. Pub food venues

These venues come highly recommended if you’re looking for somewhere to eat. Photo: Google

The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 320 Google reviews. One customer said it was “one of the best pubs for food and drink” in Chesterfield town centre.

2. The Barley Mow, Chesterfield

The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 320 Google reviews. One customer said it was “one of the best pubs for food and drink” in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Google

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 440 Google reviews - winning praise for their “nice food” and “great range of beers.”

3. The Crafty Dog, Chesterfield

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 440 Google reviews - winning praise for their “nice food” and “great range of beers.” Photo: Google

Einstein's has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great pub, great beer, great food.”

4. Einstein's, Chesterfield

Einstein's has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great pub, great beer, great food.” Photo: Google

