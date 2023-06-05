These pubs are some of the most popular across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District when it comes to food.

Whether you’re looking for a venue serving up classic dishes, or somewhere offering a more creative twist on old favourites, Derbyshire is full of pubs that are great places to enjoy a meal.

These are 23 of the most popular venues across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Pub food venues These venues come highly recommended if you're looking for somewhere to eat.

The Barley Mow, Chesterfield The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 320 Google reviews. One customer said it was "one of the best pubs for food and drink" in Chesterfield town centre.

The Crafty Dog, Chesterfield The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 440 Google reviews - winning praise for their "nice food" and "great range of beers."

Einstein's, Chesterfield Einstein's has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub, great beer, great food."