These are some of the best rated country pubs in the county.

23 of the best country pubs to visit this summer across the Peak District, Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Derbyshire is filled with brilliant country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the return of the warm weather with a couple of drinks, or want somewhere to rest after tackling a Peak District hike, these are 19 of the best venues in the area to try out.

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

1. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

2. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

The Blind Bull has a 4.7/5 rating based on 278 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent food” and “lovely rooms.”

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull has a 4.7/5 rating based on 278 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent food” and “lovely rooms.” Photo: Brian Eyre

