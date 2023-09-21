News you can trust since 1855
23 of the best cosy pubs to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District, including country inns offering scenic views – based on Google reviews

There are some great cosy pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit this autumn.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of brilliant country pubs – perfect places to spend an afternoon as we move into autumn.

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after a weekend stroll through the countryside, or somewhere to enjoy a luxurious meal, these are 23 of the best venues in Derbyshire – with many just a stone’s throw from Chesterfield.

These are some of the best pubs to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this autumn.

These are some of the best pubs to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Google

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their “lovely food” and “friendly service.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their "lovely food" and "friendly service." Photo: jason chadwick

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.”

3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: "Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden." Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

4. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the "lovely views." Photo: Google

