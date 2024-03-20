22 of the best “traditional” pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular old-school pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:36 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are a paradise for pub lovers – with plenty of traditional boozers located across the county.

To find the best old-school pubs in the area, the Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs were labelled as “traditional” by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Derby Tup has a 4.5/5 rating based on 186 Google reviews - and was described as a “traditional real ale pub.”

2. Derby Tup, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor

The Derby Tup has a 4.5/5 rating based on 186 Google reviews - and was described as a “traditional real ale pub.” Photo: Google

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was labelled a “fabulous traditional pub.”

3. The Church Inn, Darley Dale

The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was labelled a “fabulous traditional pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.”

4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.” Photo: Google

