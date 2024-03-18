Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of area’s hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – making it easy to plan your next trip out across Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a "hidden gem that must not be missed."

The Robin Hood, Baslow The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: "This place is a little gem."