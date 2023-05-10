News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
These are some of the new and refurbished pubs to have launched over the last 12 months.These are some of the new and refurbished pubs to have launched over the last 12 months.
These are some of the new and refurbished pubs to have launched over the last 12 months.

22 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year

A number of new pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th May 2023, 21:35 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

READ THIS: "There's nothing here anymore" - watch shoppers have their say on 'lost' Chesterfield high street

These are 22 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since May 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June last year.

2. The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June last year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

3. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp.

4. The Woodside, Chesterfield

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictDerbyshire