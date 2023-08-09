News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the venues that have opened or relaunched over the last 12 months.These are some of the venues that have opened or relaunched over the last 12 months.
22 brand new pubs and revamped old favourites that launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months

New pubs have been launched in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – with a number of old favourites also being given a new lease of life.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

These are 22 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since August 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

2. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp.

3. The Woodside, Chesterfield

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment.

4. New Inn, Clay Cross

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment. Photo: Google

