22 brand new pubs and revamped old favourites that launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months
Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.
The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.
These are 22 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since August 2022.