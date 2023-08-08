News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the places that were recently inspected.

21 of the most recent food hygiene scores for pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Bakewell, Clay Cross and more

These cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have recently been inspected and given updated food hygiene ratings.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are 21 of the most recent ratings for pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of Monday, August 7 2023.

The North Wingfield Fish Bar was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by North East Derbyshire District Council on August 2 2023.

1. North Wingfield Fish Bar, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield

The North Wingfield Fish Bar was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by North East Derbyshire District Council on August 2 2023. Photo: Google

The Dronfield Arms was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by North East Derbyshire District Council on August 1 2023.

2. Dronfield Arms, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield

The Dronfield Arms was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by North East Derbyshire District Council on August 1 2023. Photo: Google

Kate’s Pantry was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 25 2023.

3. Kate’s Pantry, Mansfield Road, Chesterfield

Kate’s Pantry was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 25 2023. Photo: Google

Spa Lane Vaults was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 24 2023.

4. Spa Lane Vaults, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

Spa Lane Vaults was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 24 2023. Photo: Google

