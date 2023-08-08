Ryanair's cheapest flights from East Midlands Airport this month
We’ve rounded up all the trips on offer for less than £20 and if you stretch to £30 you can jet to Greece, Hungary, Denmark, and Latvia.
Pictured are below are the destinations you could be whizzing off to this summer from EMA.
A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Ryanair, the UK’s No. 1 airline, is operating its biggest summer schedule to/from East Midlands with over 315 weekly flights across 35 routes, including 5 exciting new summer routes to Belfast, Cork, Girona, Malta, and Rome, offering holidaymakers unbeatable choice and reliability at the lowest fares in Europe.
Ryanair customers travelling from East Midlands this summer can avail of fares from just £19.99 to the likes of Cork/Dublin or £29.99 flights to destinations like Alicante, Faro, and Malaga.”