If you fancy exploring the sights of the United Kingdom get your hands on a ticket to Belfast for just £13 and head on down to the Titanic Quarter (pictured).If you fancy exploring the sights of the United Kingdom get your hands on a ticket to Belfast for just £13 and head on down to the Titanic Quarter (pictured).
Ryanair's cheapest flights from East Midlands Airport this month

Summer is well underway but an escape broad doesn’t have to cost the earth –Ryanair is offering a host of flights to Europe at prices that won’t break the bank.
By Oliver McManus
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

We’ve rounded up all the trips on offer for less than £20 and if you stretch to £30 you can jet to Greece, Hungary, Denmark, and Latvia.

Pictured are below are the destinations you could be whizzing off to this summer from EMA.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Ryanair, the UK’s No. 1 airline, is operating its biggest summer schedule to/from East Midlands with over 315 weekly flights across 35 routes, including 5 exciting new summer routes to Belfast, Cork, Girona, Malta, and Rome, offering holidaymakers unbeatable choice and reliability at the lowest fares in Europe.

Ryanair customers travelling from East Midlands this summer can avail of fares from just £19.99 to the likes of Cork/Dublin or £29.99 flights to destinations like Alicante, Faro, and Malaga.”

Flights to Ireland offer some great value: a trip to see St Fin Barre's Cathedral (pictured) in Cork will cost you just £13.

1. Cork

Flights to Ireland offer some great value: a trip to see St Fin Barre's Cathedral (pictured) in Cork will cost you just £13. Photo: Unsplash

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin everyday with one way tickets starting from £13.

2. Dublin

Ryanair operates flights to Dublin everyday with one way tickets starting from £13. Photo: Gregory Dalleau / Unsplash

Limoges, home to porcelain houses and stained glass, is the cheapest place to visit in France with one way tickets from £14.

3. Limoges

Limoges, home to porcelain houses and stained glass, is the cheapest place to visit in France with one way tickets from £14. Photo: Francois Couleaud / Unsplash

Not just a brilliant 80s detective series set in Jersey: the actual place of Bergerac has plenty to offer, too. John Nettles not included but, then again, for just £14 that's not unreasonable.

4. Bergerac

Not just a brilliant 80s detective series set in Jersey: the actual place of Bergerac has plenty to offer, too. John Nettles not included but, then again, for just £14 that's not unreasonable. Photo: Peter Schulz

