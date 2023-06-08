News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
These are some the best places for a roast dinner across Derbyshire.These are some the best places for a roast dinner across Derbyshire.
These are some the best places for a roast dinner across Derbyshire.

21 of the best pubs to visit for carveries and Sunday roasts across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST

There are few better ways to celebrate the weekend than with a roast dinner – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs to choose from.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

READ THIS: Inside beautiful £1.1million bungalow that boasts equestrian facilities including stables, menage and paddock in rural setting

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.”

2. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogleChesterfield