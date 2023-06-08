News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield property: Inside beautiful £1.1million bungalow that boasts equestrian facilities including stables, menage and paddock in rural setting

House-hunters seeking a spacious home in a rural location with stables and paddocks for horses should take a look at this £1.1million property.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

Yew Tree Bungalow in Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth boasts an exceptional equestrian facility including seven stables, a floodlit menage currently established for showjumping and five paddocks contained within the 3.6-acre site.

Accommodation inside the four-bedroom bungalow includes an open-plan breakfast kitchen and conservatory and a living room with a log burning stove. The master bedroom, with ensuite, has doors leading to the patio where there is a hot tub.

Bothams estate agent says: “The property has been well maintained with various improvements undertaken by the current owner to create a beautiful family home.”

Landscaped areas of lawn and several patios make the most of the spectacular countryside surroundings.

Six of the stables, a tack room and feed room are in a recently constructed barn and the seventh stable is in a store room. Bothams say: “The stables provide an ideal opportunity to offer livery services, for which there is an excellent demand in the vicinity.”

There is a large quadruple garage and ample off-road parking.

For further details, see the property’s listing on Zoopla or call Bothams on 01246 920730.

Yew Tree Bungalow at Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth is surrounded by stunning views of the countryside.

Yew Tree Bungalow at Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth is surrounded by stunning views of the countryside. Photo: Zoopla

The four-bedroom bungalow enjoys views of the countryside.

The four-bedroom bungalow enjoys views of the countryside. Photo: Zoopla

The breakfast kitchen is fitted with base and wall units with contrasting wood block effect work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a fridge, microwave and dishwasher, together with freestanding range cooker.

The breakfast kitchen is fitted with base and wall units with contrasting wood block effect work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a fridge, microwave and dishwasher, together with freestanding range cooker. Photo: Zoopla

Stunning views from the conservatory which is fitted with a 'warm roof' to enhance the comfort of residents all the year round.

Stunning views from the conservatory which is fitted with a 'warm roof' to enhance the comfort of residents all the year round. Photo: Zoopla

