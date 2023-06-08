Chesterfield property: Inside beautiful £1.1million bungalow that boasts equestrian facilities including stables, menage and paddock in rural setting
Yew Tree Bungalow in Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth boasts an exceptional equestrian facility including seven stables, a floodlit menage currently established for showjumping and five paddocks contained within the 3.6-acre site.
Accommodation inside the four-bedroom bungalow includes an open-plan breakfast kitchen and conservatory and a living room with a log burning stove. The master bedroom, with ensuite, has doors leading to the patio where there is a hot tub.
Bothams estate agent says: “The property has been well maintained with various improvements undertaken by the current owner to create a beautiful family home.”
Landscaped areas of lawn and several patios make the most of the spectacular countryside surroundings.
Six of the stables, a tack room and feed room are in a recently constructed barn and the seventh stable is in a store room. Bothams say: “The stables provide an ideal opportunity to offer livery services, for which there is an excellent demand in the vicinity.”
There is a large quadruple garage and ample off-road parking.
For further details, call Bothams on 01246 920730.