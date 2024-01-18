These pubs are among some of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best “hidden gems.”

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of areas hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – perfect places to visit across 2024.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Hidden gems These are some of the county's best 'hidden gem' pubs

Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a "hidden gem that must not be missed."

The Robin Hood, Baslow The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: "This place is a little gem."