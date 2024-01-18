News you can trust since 1855
21 of the best “hidden gem” pubs to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs are among some of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best “hidden gems.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of areas hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – perfect places to visit across 2024.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the county’s best ‘hidden gem’ pubs

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.”

2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.” Photo: Google

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.”

3. The Robin Hood, Baslow

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.” Photo: Google

The Blue Stoops has a 4.2/5 rating based on 487 Google reviews. One visitor said it was a “hidden gem for us non-locals.”

4. The Blue Stoops, Walton

The Blue Stoops has a 4.2/5 rating based on 487 Google reviews. One visitor said it was a “hidden gem for us non-locals.” Photo: Google

