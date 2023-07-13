News you can trust since 1855
21 brand new pubs and revamped old favourites that launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months

A number of new pubs have opened in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

READ THIS: Murder probe: Derbyshire man 'stabbed just metres from his home', inquest told

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since June 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

2. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp.

3. The Woodside, Chesterfield

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment.

4. New Inn, Clay Cross

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment. Photo: Google

