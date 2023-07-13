A number of new pubs have opened in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.
This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.
These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since June 2022.
1. Armisteads, Chesterfield
The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google
3. The Woodside, Chesterfield
The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google
4. New Inn, Clay Cross
The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment. Photo: Google