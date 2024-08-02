19 of the best pubs to visit today and celebrate International Beer Day across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – according to the experts at CAMRA

These pubs across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are among the best in the country – perfect places to visit on International Beer Day.

International Beer Day is taking place today (Friday, August 2) – and what better way is there to mark the occasion than to spend the evening in one of the best pubs in the area?

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, lists the best pubs across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – perfect for beer lovers searching for somewhere to visit.

The list of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire venues featured in the guide can be found below – will you be popping into one of these pubs to celebrate International Beer Day?

The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.”

The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.”

The Beer Parlour was described by the guide as a “cosy, popular drinking establishment which is slightly tucked away off the main road. Up to eight changing real ales are available via hand pump.”

