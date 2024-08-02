International Beer Day is taking place today (Friday, August 2) – and what better way is there to mark the occasion than to spend the evening in one of the best pubs in the area?

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, lists the best pubs across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – perfect for beer lovers searching for somewhere to visit.

The list of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire venues featured in the guide can be found below – will you be popping into one of these pubs to celebrate International Beer Day?

1 . International Beer Day These are some of the best pubs locally to visit and celebrate International Beer Day. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Old Poets Corner, Ashover The guide says: “This award-winning village pub has a warm welcoming atmosphere, with open fires on cold days. Recently taken over by Titanic Brewery, it offers 10 hand-pulled ales.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Anchor, Brampton The Anchor was described as a “lively pub with music and weekly quiz nights”, with “five hand pull beers on the bar.” Photo: Google Photo Sales