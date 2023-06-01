News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.
These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.

19 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

READ THIS: Here are nine great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

1. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

3. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly.”

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Peak DistrictGoogleDerbyshire