These are some of the best pubs to try across Derbyshire. Credit: Google/Brian Eyre

19 of the best country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th May 2023, 12:32 BST

Derbyshire is filled with an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the upcoming bank holiday, or want a well-earned post-walk pint, these are 19 of the best venues in the area to try out.

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.”

1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

