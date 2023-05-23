Beautiful stone cottage in conservation village near Hardwick Hall invites offers in region of £799,950
The four-bedroom character property has mature planted gardens, an idyllic courtyard and sits in a 0.17-acre plot in the conservation village of Astwith, Pilsley. Its location is close to Hardwick Hall yet conveniently positioned for links into Chesterfield and to the nearby motorway.
Meticulously maintained, the cottage has had new windows fitted in recent years and improvements to energy efficiency.There are three modern bathrooms, a spacious dining kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops and three/four reception rooms, two of which have multi-fuel stoves.
Exposed ceiling beams, latched doors and stone floors are among the property’s eye-catching characteristics.
A large garage is accessed via a pebbled drive where there is ample space for off-road parking.
Listed on Zoopla, the property’s sale is being handled by Wilkins Vardy. For more details, call 01246 494083.