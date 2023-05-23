A stunning stone built cottage in the former grounds of the Hardwick estate near Chesterfield and surrounded by countryside walks is on the market for £799,950

The four-bedroom character property has mature planted gardens, an idyllic courtyard and sits in a 0.17-acre plot in the conservation village of Astwith, Pilsley. Its location is close to Hardwick Hall yet conveniently positioned for links into Chesterfield and to the nearby motorway.

Meticulously maintained, the cottage has had new windows fitted in recent years and improvements to energy efficiency.There are three modern bathrooms, a spacious dining kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops and three/four reception rooms, two of which have multi-fuel stoves.

Exposed ceiling beams, latched doors and stone floors are among the property’s eye-catching characteristics.

A large garage is accessed via a pebbled drive where there is ample space for off-road parking.

Listed on Zoopla, the property’s sale is being handled by Wilkins Vardy. For more details, call 01246 494083.

The stone-built cottage sits in a 0.17-acre plot in a conservation village that is surrounded by countryside walks.

Boot room - This view of the boot room shows the character of the cottage, from the exposed ceiling beams to the stone floor and the latch door beyond.

Kitchen diner - The kitchen contains fitted shaker-style wall, drawer and base units with complementary granite work surfaces and upstands and a central island. Included in the sale is a range cooker with gas hob, double oven and extractor hood. Integrated appliances include a fridge and dishwasher. There is electric underfloor heating.

Dining area - The kitchen diner is large enough to accommodate a dining table and chairs.