18 of the best Chinese takeaways you need to try across Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper and more – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations

These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to try over the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT

Everyone is sure to have their own favourite Chinese takeaway, and fortunately, Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with a number of great options.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews, as well as takeaways previously recommended by our readers, across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended.

1. Best Chinese food

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended. Photo: Google

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers. Photo: Google

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

3. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

4. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering. Photo: Google

