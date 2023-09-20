News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

18 of the best Chinese takeaways you need to try across Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper and more – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations

These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to try over the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST

Everyone is sure to have their own favourite Chinese takeaway, and fortunately, Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with a number of great options.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews, as well as takeaways previously recommended by our readers, across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

READ THIS: Gasoline sports bar and Real Time Live music venue unite to create new entertainment area in Chesterfield

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended.

1. Best Chinese food

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

3. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

4. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page