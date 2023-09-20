Gasoline sports bar and Real Time Live music venue unite to create new entertainment area in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move has come following rumours that Real Time Live had closed temporarily as a number of gigs were cancelled in recent months.

Quelling the rumours, owner Mark Stevenson from Real Time Live recently announced that the venue was “definitely still open”, putting recent cancellations down to “personal reasons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a new development, Gasoline owner Phil Deacon has announced a new working relationship between the two businesses.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Time Live's Mark Stevenson, left, with Phil Deacon

As part of the collaboration the two venues will promote each other with special offers – including drinks and food.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Phil described how Gasoline could offer drinks and food for live music lovers before they head around the corner to Real Time Live.

And, having a late licence until 2.30am, gig-goers not wanting the night to end could party on at Gasoline afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This end of town we have a lot to offer but it’s about there being a whole package.

Real Time Live and Gasoline hope to create a new entertainment area in Saltergate with live music and food and drinks for the whole evening

“We want to create an area in this part of Chesterfield with entertainment, live music and food and drinks for the whole evening.

"We’re both outside of the typical footfall area and we can work together.

"At the moment, people who have been to see a live music event and want to go somewhere afterwards have to walk down to the town centre – quite often through a questionable crowd at that time of night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although details are still being finalised, Phil says those headed to gigs at Real Time Live would be offered discounts on food if they showed gig tickets to staff.

Speaking about the challenge faced by small live music venues, Phil said: “It’s a very difficult business. Post-covid live music never returned as it was.

"And now there is the cost of living crisis – people really know what they want to see and that’s a problem.

“The way we worked before we split crowds and it’s no good for anyone, so we will be holding events that bolster each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People will be able to head to Saltergate for food and drinks, then watch live music and party with a DJ afterwards.”

Despite recent cancellations Phil says Real Time Live is very much open for business and the partnership with Gasoline is already in effect.

Those stopping by at Gasoline with Real Time Live tickets can expect offers such 10 per cent off food – with more offers to come.

Meanwhile, Real Time Live says with the exception of recent cancellations Sounds of Seattle, Blondied and Arizona, all scheduled shows will go ahead.