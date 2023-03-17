News you can trust since 1855
These are just some of the newly-launched and recently revived venues across the area.
18 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year

A number of pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with some old favourites also getting a new lease of life.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

These are 18 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since March 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022.

2. The Dirty Habit, Chesterfield

The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022. Photo: Google

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June.

3. The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June. Photo: Google

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

4. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

