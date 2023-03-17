18 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year

A number of pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with some old favourites also getting a new lease of life.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

These are 18 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since March 2022.

1 . Armisteads, Chesterfield The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a 'relaxed' atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . The Dirty Habit, Chesterfield The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022. Photo: Google

3 . The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June. Photo: Google

4 . The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google