The origin of these Chesterfield town centre street names has been revealed.

The origin and history behind 19 Chesterfield town centre street names

From The Shambles and Gluman Gate to Low Pavement and Saltergate, the history behind 19 Chesterfield town centre street names has been revealed.

Tim Paget
By Tim Paget
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT

Chesterfield and District Civic Society has produced this list of some of the best-known thoroughfares and back alleys in our town, and the often long-forgotten background to their names.

Society chairman Philip Riden said: “The names of streets, whether they have existed since the Middle Ages or whether they have been devised in modern times, can throw a great deal of light on the history of a community, in Chesterfield as in any town.

"Also in Chesterfield, as elsewhere, some old names have disappeared, but remain clues to the past.”

This view, from the Crooked Spire of St Mary and All Saints Church, shows Lordsmill Street, which gained its current name in the 17th Century. It refers to the corn mill belonging to the lord of the manor of Chesterfield. This stood on the River Hipper immediately upstream from the bridge carrying the road over the river. The mill ended its days as a leather works and the buildings were only demolished in the 1980s.

1. Lordsmill Street

This view, from the Crooked Spire of St Mary and All Saints Church, shows Lordsmill Street, which gained its current name in the 17th Century. It refers to the corn mill belonging to the lord of the manor of Chesterfield. This stood on the River Hipper immediately upstream from the bridge carrying the road over the river. The mill ended its days as a leather works and the buildings were only demolished in the 1980s. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Named from the Chesterfield Brewery Company’s premises which stood at the junction with Brimington Road. Mr Riden said: "The building was later the Trebor Sweets factory, the smell from which older Chesterfield residents will clearly remember."

2. Brewery Street

Named from the Chesterfield Brewery Company’s premises which stood at the junction with Brimington Road. Mr Riden said: "The building was later the Trebor Sweets factory, the smell from which older Chesterfield residents will clearly remember." Photo: Brian Eyre

Named after Charles Paxton Markham, a prominent early 20th Century campaigner for improvements to the built environment in Chesterfield.

3. Markham Road

Named after Charles Paxton Markham, a prominent early 20th Century campaigner for improvements to the built environment in Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield is unusual in that the name of the main road running from south to north through the town has changed completely. What are now St Mary’s Gate and Lordsmill Street were both called Soutergate until the 16th Century. The first element (‘souter’) means ‘shoemaker’ and illustrates how important tanning and shoemaking were in the medieval town. The second element does not mean ‘gate’ in the modern sense but ‘street’. Philip Riden, chair of Chesterfield Civic Society, said: "The northern half of Soutergate became St Mary’s Gate in the 16th Century, at the same time as the parish church acquired its modern double dedication to St Mary and All Saints."

4. St Mary’s Gate

Chesterfield is unusual in that the name of the main road running from south to north through the town has changed completely. What are now St Mary’s Gate and Lordsmill Street were both called Soutergate until the 16th Century. The first element (‘souter’) means ‘shoemaker’ and illustrates how important tanning and shoemaking were in the medieval town. The second element does not mean ‘gate’ in the modern sense but ‘street’. Philip Riden, chair of Chesterfield Civic Society, said: "The northern half of Soutergate became St Mary’s Gate in the 16th Century, at the same time as the parish church acquired its modern double dedication to St Mary and All Saints." Photo: Brian Eyre

