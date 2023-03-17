The origin and history behind 19 Chesterfield town centre street names

4 . St Mary’s Gate

Chesterfield is unusual in that the name of the main road running from south to north through the town has changed completely. What are now St Mary’s Gate and Lordsmill Street were both called Soutergate until the 16th Century. The first element (‘souter’) means ‘shoemaker’ and illustrates how important tanning and shoemaking were in the medieval town. The second element does not mean ‘gate’ in the modern sense but ‘street’. Philip Riden, chair of Chesterfield Civic Society, said: "The northern half of Soutergate became St Mary’s Gate in the 16th Century, at the same time as the parish church acquired its modern double dedication to St Mary and All Saints." Photo: Brian Eyre