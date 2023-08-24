News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best places across Chesterfield and Derbyshire for burgers.
These are some of the best places across Chesterfield and Derbyshire for burgers.

17 pubs, restaurants and takeaways offering the best burgers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire for National Burger Day – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places for burgers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to visit on National Burger Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST

Today is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

These restaurants and pubs were recommended by customers – with Google reviews highlighting the quality of their burgers.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

Brill Burger has a 4.1/5 rating based on 52 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the “best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on.”

1. Brill Burger, Batch House, Chesterfield

Brill Burger has a 4.1/5 rating based on 52 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the “best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on.” Photo: Google

Blaze has a 4.5/5 rating based on 198 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “delicious Blaze special burger.”

2. Blaze Bar and Grill, Stephenson Place, Chesterfield

Blaze has a 4.5/5 rating based on 198 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “delicious Blaze special burger.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Midpoint has a 4.3/5 rating based on 441 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent burgers.”

3. The Midpoint Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

The Midpoint has a 4.3/5 rating based on 441 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent burgers.” Photo: Google

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 616 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great burgers.”

4. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 616 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great burgers.” Photo: Google

