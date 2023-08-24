These are some of the most popular places for burgers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to visit on National Burger Day.

Today is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

These restaurants and pubs were recommended by customers – with Google reviews highlighting the quality of their burgers.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Brill Burger, Batch House, Chesterfield Brill Burger has a 4.1/5 rating based on 52 Google reviews - with one customer describing their meal as the "best burger and chips I have ever had - absolutely spot on."

2 . Blaze Bar and Grill, Stephenson Place, Chesterfield Blaze has a 4.5/5 rating based on 198 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its "delicious Blaze special burger."

3 . The Midpoint Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Midpoint has a 4.3/5 rating based on 441 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their "excellent burgers."

4 . The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.4/5 rating from 616 Google reviews - impressing customers with their "great burgers."