News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.
These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.

17 of the best Italian restaurants in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton, Belper and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

READ THIS: 12 of the best antique centres you need to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

1. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

2. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

3. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.”

4. Viva Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock

Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictMatlockBuxtonBelperGoogleDerbyshire