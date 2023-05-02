News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.

17 of the best Italian restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:37 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

READ THIS: Inside look as couple from Derbyshire village take on popular pub - revamping the venue

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

1. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

2. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

3. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.”

4. Viva Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock

Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.” Photo: Google

