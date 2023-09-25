These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

1 . Best Italian restaurants These are some of the best Italian restaurants across Derbyshire. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google Photo Sales