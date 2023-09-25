News you can trust since 1855
17 of the best Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton, the Peak District and more – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best Italian restaurants across Derbyshire.

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

Giorgio's has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the "best Italian in Chesterfield."

