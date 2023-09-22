19 stunning photos show the beautiful and dramatic scenery of Derbyshire and the Peak District - to mark Derbyshire Day
September 22 is a day to recognise all the things that make our county special.
Steeped in history, surrounded by countryside and brimming with idyllic cottages, Derbyshire is an area of great natural beauty.
With rugged, peat-covered moorlands and magnificent limestone dales, quaint shops and characterful pubs, there are so many picturesque towns and villages to explore.
Considered by many as the spiritual home of the free access to the countryside we enjoy today, the Peak District provides a taste of the outdoors to millions.
The county offers something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.
Take a look at this collection of stunning images which show why we live in such a special part of the country.