These are some of the most recommended Indian restaurants in the area.

17 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Dronfield, Matlock and more – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places for Indian food across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 17 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

1. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

Sanam has a 4.5/5 rating based on 151 Google reviews - and one customer said it was the “best Indian meal I have had in Derbyshire.”

2. Sanam, King Street, Alfreton

Sanam has a 4.5/5 rating based on 151 Google reviews - and one customer said it was the “best Indian meal I have had in Derbyshire.” Photo: Google

Kathmandu Gurkha has a 4.5/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “great selection of curries.”

3. Kathmandu Gurkha, High Street, Clay Cross

Kathmandu Gurkha has a 4.5/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “great selection of curries.” Photo: Google

Gurkha Express has a 4.6/5 rating based on 48 Google reviews - and one customer called it the “best takeaway in Belper by far.”

4. Gurkha Express, Nottingham Road, Belper

Gurkha Express has a 4.6/5 rating based on 48 Google reviews - and one customer called it the “best takeaway in Belper by far.” Photo: Google

