17 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
10 minutes ago

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for those who enjoy a brisk winter walk – followed by a couple of drinks and a nourishing meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

3. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly.”

