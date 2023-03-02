Council seeks feedback from residents as skatepark to be built in Derbyshire town

Old Bolsover Town Council and Extreme Wheels Roadshows have selected Maverick Skateparks to design and build a new skatepark on Hornscroft Park.

They are now asking local riders to help shape the initial designs by completing a short survey on what’s important to them in a skatepark.

This is the first phase to ensure it meets the riding communities needs so that a design can be produced for further consultation and ultimately submit for planning permission. Responses to the survey can be submitted online. The closing date for responses is Wednesday, March 15.