Council seeks feedback from residents as skatepark to be built in Derbyshire town

Old Bolsover Town Council is calling all current and former BMXers, scooter riders and skateboarders of Bolsover – to complete a survey on a new skatepark design.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:30pm

Old Bolsover Town Council and Extreme Wheels Roadshows have selected Maverick Skateparks to design and build a new skatepark on Hornscroft Park.

They are now asking local riders to help shape the initial designs by completing a short survey on what’s important to them in a skatepark.

This is the first phase to ensure it meets the riding communities needs so that a design can be produced for further consultation and ultimately submit for planning permission. Responses to the survey can be submitted online. The closing date for responses is Wednesday, March 15.

