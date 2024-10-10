If you’re planning an autumn day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.

We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.

1 . Good value eateries These are some of the best value places to enjoy a meal across the county.

2 . Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 715 reviews. One customer said they offered "fabulous food at a fair price."

3 . Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 665 Google reviews. One customer said: "Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting."