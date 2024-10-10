If you’re planning an autumn day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.
We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.
1. Good value eateries
These are some of the best value places to enjoy a meal across the county. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Prince of Wales, Baslow
The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 715 reviews. One customer said they offered “fabulous food at a fair price.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 665 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Piedaniel’s, Bath Street, Bakewell
This restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 268 Google reviews - impressing customers by offering “good value for money.” Photo: Google
