17 “good value” restaurants and pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District, according to Google reviews – perfect places to visit for an autumn day out

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
These are some of the best value eateries across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit during an autumn day out.

If you’re planning an autumn day out across Derbyshire and are searching for the best value places to enjoy a meal, then look no further.

We have compiled a list of venues across Derbyshire that were rated as offering good value for money, according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and the eateries are not listed in any particular order.

These are some of the best value places to enjoy a meal across the county.

1. Good value eateries

These are some of the best value places to enjoy a meal across the county. Photo: jason chadwick

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 715 reviews. One customer said they offered “fabulous food at a fair price.”

2. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 715 reviews. One customer said they offered “fabulous food at a fair price.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 665 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.”

3. Bottle and Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 665 Google reviews. One customer said: “Massive portion and really good value in a lovely setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 268 Google reviews - impressing customers by offering “good value for money.”

4. Piedaniel’s, Bath Street, Bakewell

This restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 268 Google reviews - impressing customers by offering “good value for money.” Photo: Google

