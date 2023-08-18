These Chesterfield pubs will be opening their doors so fans can watch the Lionesses take on Spain in the World Cup Final on Sunday.
The England Women’s Team won the UEFA Championship last year, and are now looking to go one better and secure the World Cup when they take on Spain at 11.00am on Sunday.
The Lionesses will be led out in Stadium Australia by Millie Bright, who born in Chesterfield, before attending school in Killamarsh and Eckington.
If you want to take in this momentous sporting occasion as part of a crowd, these 16 pubs across Chesterfield will be screening the final. This is not an exhaustive list – other pubs may be showing the game as well.
1. Gasoline, Saltergate
Gasoline is opening at 10.00am on Sunday and will be showing the game live on their big screens. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Victoria, Knifesmithgate
The Victoria posted on Facebook: “Come join us at The Victoria on Sunday at 11.00am to watch England vs Spain.” Photo: Google
3. The Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road
As England take on Spain, the Donkey Derby will offer a free drink to football fans. Customers who turn up to wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, will receive a free drink to enjoy during the game. The offer will be available between 11.00am and 2.00pm on Sunday, 20 August , and customers can choose one free drink from a wide selection of options - including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits, and mixers. Photo: Google
4. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road
The Crown and Anchor is opening early at 10.00am for the game. Photo: Google