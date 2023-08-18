3 . The Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road

As England take on Spain, the Donkey Derby will offer a free drink to football fans. Customers who turn up to wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, will receive a free drink to enjoy during the game. The offer will be available between 11.00am and 2.00pm on Sunday, 20 August , and customers can choose one free drink from a wide selection of options - including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits, and mixers. Photo: Google