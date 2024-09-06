Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.
If you’re planning a trip out this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots in Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
2. Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 648 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Brampton
Koo has a 4.5/5 rating based on 353 Google reviews. One customer said: “Absolutely lovely place, definitely recommended. Food was lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Filippelli's Bistro & Bar, Glumangate, Chesterfield
Filippelli's Bistro & Bar has a rating of 4.8/5 based on 133 Google reviews. One visitor said: “Had brunch with the family. Really good value, great service, tasty food and all staff have a great manner and sense of humour.” Photo: Google
