16 of the best places for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:46 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for brunch across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on reviews from fellow customers.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great eateries to visit for brunch – with something to satisfy everyone’s taste in each corner of the county.

If you’re planning a trip out this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular brunch spots in Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to visit for brunch across Derbyshire.

Bottle & Thyme has moved from its former Knifesmithgate premises to a new larger unit on Elder Way. It has a 4.5/5 rating based on 648 Google reviews. One customer said: “ Best brunch in Chesterfield! We loved the veggie full breakfast and eggs were cooked to perfection.”

Koo has a 4.5/5 rating based on 353 Google reviews. One customer said: “Absolutely lovely place, definitely recommended. Food was lovely.”

Filippelli's Bistro & Bar has a rating of 4.8/5 based on 133 Google reviews. One visitor said: “Had brunch with the family. Really good value, great service, tasty food and all staff have a great manner and sense of humour.”

