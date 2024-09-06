Chesterfield pub set to open its doors again this weekend after period of closure

A Chesterfield pub is preparing to welcome customers again this weekend – after spending several months closed.

The Cock and Magpie, located on Church Street North at Old Whittington, will be opening its doors again on Saturday, September 7.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Hello everyone, we are pleased to let you know that the doors will be re-opening to your local on Saturday from 12.00pm.

“Please pop by and say hello to Kat and Wayne this weekend.”