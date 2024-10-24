World Pasta Day takes place on Friday, October 25 – so why not mark the occasions by visiting one of the many superb Italian restaurants across Derbyshire.

If you fancy enjoying some Italian cuisine, these are 16 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Sicily Restaurant is among Derbyshire's best-rated Italian restaurants.

Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,008 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of "excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine."

Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 495 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its "incredible, authentic Italian pizza."