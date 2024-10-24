16 of the best Italian restaurants that you need to visit across Chesterfield, Buxton, Belper, Castleton, Baslow and more – perfect places to celebrate World Pasta Day

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 14:14 BST
These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on World Pasta Day.

World Pasta Day takes place on Friday, October 25 – so why not mark the occasions by visiting one of the many superb Italian restaurants across Derbyshire.

If you fancy enjoying some Italian cuisine, these are 16 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Sicily Restaurant is among Derbyshire’s best-rated Italian restaurants.

1. Best Italian restaurants in Derbyshire

Sicily Restaurant is among Derbyshire’s best-rated Italian restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,008 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

2. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,008 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 495 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

3. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 495 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

Giorgio’s has a 4.4/5 rating based on 650 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

4. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.4/5 rating based on 650 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

