Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat and shop – and there have been plenty of new additions over the last 12 months.
A number of businesses are also getting ready to launch as the year goes on. From national retailers and chains to independent restaurants and cafes, these are 16 businesses that have opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since October 2023 – or are preparing to welcome customers in the near future.
1. New businesses
These are some of the businesses that have launched over the last six months - with others set to arrive in the coming weeks. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Smyths, Chesterfield
Smyths Toys Superstores launched its latest outlet at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, last month. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Street Spirit, Chesterfield
Street Spirit, which previously operated as Ginspired at Chesterfield’s Market Hall, is the new name for their expanded premises at 10 Steeplegate - part of the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Smashed and Pulled, Chesterfield
The Smashed and Pulled takeaway opened its doors on Cavendish Street back in November. Photo: Brian Eyre