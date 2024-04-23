Pub in Derbyshire town to be auctioned after closing its doors permanently earlier this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The George Inn, on Lowes Hill in Ripley, will be placed up for auction on Thursday, April 25. The pub closed its doors back in January and has remained empty since then – with the auction to be managed by SDL Property Auctions.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, the team that previously managed the venue said: “After much consideration and changes in circumstance, I want to inform you all that this Saturday, January 27, will be the George Inn’s last ever trading day.

“The pub will be closing for good. We tried our hardest to keep it open but unfortunately to no avail.

The George Inn will be auctioned this week.

“Again I’d like to thank our friends, family and customers for your continued support and love – it’s very much needed and appreciated.”

A guide price of £165,000 has been set for the pub, which offers an extensive lounge or bar space on the ground floor.

The first floor incorporates two bedrooms, a kitchen and a large bathroom – while the attic space houses another pair of bedrooms.

The pub also has a large outdoor seating area to the rear of the building, and space for 12 vehicles to park.