These are some of the latest bars to open - or undergo refurbishment - across the area.

15 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new pubs have been launched over the last year in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:21pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

These are 14 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since January 2022.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Dirty Habit, Chesterfield

The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022.

Photo: Google

3. The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June.

Photo: Google

4. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

Photo: Google

