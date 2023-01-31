Jason Booth, 30, who returned to Clay Cross after a few years in Chesterfield and launched a phone-related business in the town, has decided to convert half of his shop into a retro store.

Retro Booth, which will open its doors on High Street, will sell and buy Pokemon cards, comics, retro gaming items, Funko pop and character plush teddies.

Jason said: “I came up with the idea literally about a month ago, and just got full steam into it. I've always kept an eye on retro stuff and I’ve got a decent collection of pokemon cards. Friends and customers who would come into my phone shop were joking I should start selling comic books and pokemon cards. So I took it upon myself, did some research and thought, why not go for it?”

Jason converted his store and after a month of hard work and Retro Booth will welcome its first customers on Monday, February 6.

Jason said: “I've told a few customers who already come in the shop about Retro Booth and you would be surprised to see how their faces light up with excitement. I would have never thought they would be into comic books or Pokemon cards.”

Jason was born in Clay Cross, but moved to Chesterfield at the age of 11.

He said: “I had to close my shops in Chesterfield, but everybody knew I did mobile phone repairs so people would still message me even though I wasn't in the business anymore.

Jason has been interested in retro stuff for years and has a large collection of Pokemon cards.

"In Chesterfield, it was more big businesses against the small, but in Clay Cross, the community spirit between small businesses is fantastic. During the first month of opening my new shop, I joined a local business group Totally Locally Clay Cross run by Gail Hanan who puts a lot of hard work into it. Small businesses around the area really got each other's backs and always support each other.

