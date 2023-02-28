News you can trust since 1855
14 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places for Indian food across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:40am

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 14 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

2. Sanam, King Street, Alfreton

Sanam has a 4.5/5 rating based on 151 Google reviews - and one customer said it was the “best Indian meal I have had in Derbyshire.”

3. Kathmandu Gurkha, High Street, Clay Cross

Kathmandu Gurkha has a 4.5/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “great selection of curries.”

4. Gurkha Express, Nottingham Road, Belper

Gurkha Express has a 4.6/5 rating based on 48 Google reviews - and one customer called it the “best takeaway in Belper by far.”

