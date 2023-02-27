Battle over Derbyshire allotments sees Queen's jubilee tree dumped in bucket

The flowering greengage tree was planted at Starkholmes allotments last July as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign to mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, and was the centrepiece of a community celebration event attended by local dignitaries.

But when landowner Brian Newton evicted allotment holders just before Christmas, and then began clearing the land in January, local residents feared for the fate of the tree – which had become an even more poignant symbol following the Queen’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Starkholmes Community Action Group said: “Tree planting was the late Queen’s wish for her special jubilee year. The tree and the were jointly funded by local residents and Matlock in Bloom.

Environmental workers from Derbyshire Dales District Council found a new home for the tree.

“Its location is registered on the official Queen’s Green Canopy website, forming part of the living legacy along side over a million trees planted in Her Majesty’s name across the nation. His Majesty King Charles III continues to support the Green Canopy Campaign as a lasting tribute to the late Queen.”

High metal fencing and CCTV cameras installed at the allotment site had prevented concerned residents from checking on the tree’s condition until, without any warning, it suddenly appeared somewhere unexpected on Monday, February 20, seemingly without care or a plan for its welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community group spokesperson said: “A local resident witnessed the removal of the Queens tree off site, dumped in a bucket outside Starkholmes Village Hall.

“Unfortunately the root had been allowed to dry out. Concerned locals have been shocked to find the late Queen’s tree had been treated in such a disrespectful way.”

The tree as it was found, dumped outside the village hall.

Recognising the tree’s importance to the community, a rescue party was dispatched from Derbyshire Dales District Council’s ‘clean and green’ team who quickly replanted the tree on council-owned land next to the village hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community group spokesperson said: “The heroes of the hour watered the tree well, added fertiliser and planted the tree in the hope it will not only survive, but thrive in its new position for all to enjoy.”

Legal disputes over the future of the century-old allotments are ongoing, with a decision expected soon from the tribunal looking at the district council’s decision to list the site as an Asset of Community Value.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “As a council we have expressed our deep disappointment that the landlord took this unilateral action on these precious allotments – and we have pledged to continue to work with key stakeholders to seek a positive outcome for the community.”

The tree was planted as part of a special jubilee event in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although years of hard work on their plots has been wiped away by diggers in the last few weeks, the Starkholmes Allotment Association is hoping the site can eventually be bought into public or community ownership.

At the tribunal hearing, Mr Newton outlined his intention to spend the next five years cultivating a commercial Christmas tree farm on the land.