The winners of the 2024 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards were announced at a special awards ceremony at the Museum of Making in Derby on Thursday, March 7.

Some of the area’s finest visitor attractions, experiences, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers were amongst those recognised at the awards, designed to showcase excellence and outstanding achievement across the area’s tourism and hospitality sector.Organised by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, in collaboration with Visit Derby as the region’s official Local Visitor Economy Partnership, this year’s awards celebrated the success and resilience of tourism businesses whilst highlighting the sector’s valuable contribution to the local economy.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards are a celebration of all that’s great about our tourism industry locally, and recognise its vital importance to the local economy as well as the dedication of those who work in this important sector.

Tourism is worth £2.59 billion to the Peak District and Derbyshire, supporting thousands of jobs, and a strong, sustainable visitor economy is vital for the future success of our communities. The quality and diversity of our tourism offer is inspiring, and it has been an immense privilege to bring together such a wide range of tourism-related businesses to pay tribute to their hard work. It's only fitting that many of our winners could now go on to represent the area nationally at this year's VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. Congratulations everyone!"

The full list of winners can be found below.

Award winners These are some of the places that claimed top prizes at the award ceremony.

Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales claimed the Pub of the Year award at the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2024.

Wildhive Callow Hall, Ashbourne Wildhive Callow Hall Hotel claimed the top prize in the Hotel of the Year category.